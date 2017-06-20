Laura Ingraham may be the next Fox Newsie to go work for the White House. Whether or not she wants the job is an open question.

According to Politico, current Press Secretary Sean Spicer is pushing to be promoted out of his job and is looking for a replacement. Fox News contributor Laura Ingraham has reportedly taken part in “preliminary discussions” about the job.

The Five host Kimberly Guilfoyle is not interested in the job, Politico reported. Nor is deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

But does anyone want it? In Monday night’s Reliable Sources newsletter, CNN’s Dylan Byers wrote:

Perhaps the story is that this White House is so disorganized and unpopular that it can’t find anyone of merit who is actually willing and interested in filling that job. Spicer has shown that serving as press secretary for this president is a sure-fire way to destroy your reputation...

If Ingraham does take the job, her record is not very reassuring. On August 14, 2014, she suggested that reporters arrested and tear gassed in Ferguson, Missouri were asking for it. Watch her disregard for journalism below, via Media Matters.

