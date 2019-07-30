African American Antjuan Seawright nicely smacked down a condescending suggestion he was too biased to appreciate how Trump is the “best thing that has happened to the African American community in a long time.”

Yesterday, Fox News’ Your World show put together a panel to discuss Trump’s latest Twitter tirade against people of color, in this case, Rep. Elijah Cummings and the American city he represents, Baltimore.

Adams didn’t just defend Trump, he fawned over the tweets:

ADAMS: The president has been masterful. I do think that there's a strategy behind this. I don't think that this is going to hurt the president in the slightest. I think the president has the guts to say what most Americans are thinking about.

"But how is that masterful, Nick, to say go back to your country?" Cavuto asked, referencing Trump’s previous Twitter tirade, on the four American congresswomen of color known as The Squad.

Adams replied, "The reality is, Neil, that what's gone on in the inner cities needs to have a light shone on it, and that's exactly what the president is doing."

Trump has been in office for 2.5 years. It speaks volumes that nobody said a word about what he has done or plans to do for inner cities, other than to add them to the long list of American people, places and things Trump hates.

Seawright called out Trump’s tweets as racist “red meat” that are “just a distraction to get away from talking about the issues that matter," and that "he continues to go after women and people of color, or people he views that will be controversial."

"Barack Obama bemoaned it, we had Senator Sanders bemoan it right?" Cauvto said, as if Trump had “bemoaned” the situation in Baltimore rather than smearing and weaponizing it.

Seawright noted the difference: “The problem is when you say 'go back' to where you come from, from the grandson of sharecroppers who grew up in South Carolina, I’ve heard stories about what that means and what that language means. When you use the words 'rat infested' and so forth, those words mean something."

Cavuto asked whether Trump, had "deliberately racial intent?"

"Everything he does is calculated,” Seawright responded.

Near the end, Adams began his whitesplaining or maybe white-lecturing would be a better term:

ADAMS: African Americans could not have a greater president than President Donald J Trump.

SEAWRIGHT: You've got to be kidding me. You have to say this in a joking manner.

ADAMS: He's the best thing that has happened to the African-American community in a long time.

Seawright called that "political malpractice" and "a slap in my face."

Watch Adams’ out-of-touch patronizing below, from the July 29, 2019 Your World.