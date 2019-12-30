All indications are that Donald Trump is spending his Christmas holiday in a tizzy over his impeachment and raging at much of America. But on Fox News, Rep. Steve Scalise (R-Trump) pretended Trump is only thinking about helping others.

During House Minority Whip Scalise's friendly visit to Fox News Sunday yesterday – and not long before he defended Trump’s outing of the Ukraine whistleblower – there was an exchange between host Mike Emanuel and Scalise about Trump’s pending impeachment trial in the Senate.

Not surprisingly, Scalise dismissed Trump’s impeachment – for using taxpayer money to extort Ukraine for his own political interests against America’s national security interests - as a nothingburger. “It’s going to end in acquittal,” he said. “So why don’t we focus on real things that matter for hardworking families?”

Emanuel didn’t challenge Scalise on what would surely be a huge Fox/GOP scandal for a Democrat. Instead, there was a process question:

EMANUEL: Leader McConnell doesn't sound like he's in any rush. Meanwhile, President Trump's down at Mar-a-Lago, stewing. Is there tension there?

SCALISE: I don't think there's tension. I think the president has been focused on delivering for families.

But “delivering” for “hardworking families” couldn’t seem further from Trump’s mind during his latest taxpayer-funded vacation to one of his own properties (despite promising he’d be too busy to take vacations).

I could not find one Trump tweet over the weekend that was focused on delivering anything other than rage against America and Americans, especially those involved in his impeachment – except those delivering his own self-interest.

Here’s a sample:

So sad to see that New York City and State are falling apart. All they want to do is investigate to make me hate them even more than I should. Governor Cuomo has lost control, and lost his mind. Very bad for the homeless and all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2019

California and New York must do something about their TREMENDOUS Homeless problems. They are setting records! If their Governors can’t handle the situation, which they should be able to do very easily, they must call and “politely” ask for help. Would be so easy with competence! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2019

A Dirty Cop at the highest level. Scum! https://t.co/9t2qETqgcL — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2019

Wow Crazy Nancy, what’s going on? This is big stuff! https://t.co/hoHSERKgh9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2019

Even the lower-third banner noted what Trump was really up to, as the screen grab at the top of the page shows.

Yet, Emanuel allowed Scalise’s BS about Trump’s focus go completely unchallenged.

Yesterday afternoon, more than 12 hours after the attack, Trump got around to tweeting about the victims of a Hannukah stabbing attack at a rabbi's home in New York. His concern seems about as genuine as his Christmas message of "warmth" and "bliss."

The anti-Semitic attack in Monsey, New York, on the 7th night of Hanukkah last night is horrific. We must all come together to fight, confront, and eradicate the evil scourge of anti-Semitism. Melania and I wish the victims a quick and full recovery. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2019

Watch Fox whitewash Trump’s hatred for America below, from the December 29, 2019 Fox News Sunday.

(Updated with Trump's tweet about the Hannukah stabbing.)