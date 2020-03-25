During Fox’s “just a hoax” phase of its coronavirus coverage, chairman Rupert Murdoch canceled his 89th birthday party out of concerns for his health. Think he’ll reschedule it now that Fox is suggesting it’s “entirely reasonable” for older people to risk contracting it for the sake of the economy?

On Monday, The New York Times reported that Trump supporter Murdoch celebrated his 89th birthday on March 11. But he didn’t go out to a restaurant as Devin Nunes and Maria Bartiromo recommended that Fox viewers do on March 15. Nor, apparently, did he see it as his patriotic duty to keep the [Trump] economy humming by risking his life and holding the party. That would be in line with Fox's current messaging that the elderly should be willing to give up their own lives so that the [Trump] economy can help him get re-elected.

On March 8, as the virus was spreading, the Murdoch family called off a planned party out of concern for the patriarch’s health, according to a person familiar with the cancellation. There were about 20 people on the guest list.

According to The Times, the elder Murdoch has ceded control of his newsrooms to his son, Lachlan Murdoch. Apparently, Lachlan Murdoch is fine with preaching that other people should risk their lives while his father protects his own.

(Murdoch image via screen grab)