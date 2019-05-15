Brian Kilmeade’s deceitful attempts to paint Virginia Governor Ralph Northam as a murderer of babies calls to mind Bill O’Reilly’s hideous attacks on abortion provider Dr. George Tiller. That crusade ended with Tiller being murdered while at church.

As you can see in the second video below, O’Reilly repeatedly referred to Tiller, who provided legal abortions, as “Tiller, the baby killer.” Even after Tiller’s murder, O’Reilly continued smearing him. Instead of remorse, O’Reilly played the victim.

O’Reilly may be gone from Fox but his dangerous rhetoric lives on.

Yesterday, Priscilla caught Fox & Friends’ cohost Brian Kilmeade claiming that Democrat Northam is “OK with the baby being born and slowly taking its life.” As we have repeatedly explained, Fox has mischaracterized some comments by Northam when he was referring to the death of a medically-compromised child whose parents, in consultation with a doctor, would make the determination about “extraordinary means.”

It’s one thing to disagree with Northam’s position and there would be nothing wrong with holding a factual discussion or debate on the subject. Instead, Kilmeade went straight to demonizing Northam with deceit - as part of a throwaway line “defending” Georgia’s draconian “heartbeat” law that all but outlaws abortions.

That’s not just heinous, it’s dangerous.

Watch Kilmeade step into O’Reilly's shoes below, from the May 14, 2019 Fox & Friends. Underneath is Keith Olbermann’s very damning video about O'Reilly's attacks on Tiller, via EndDomesticTerrorism.

(Kilmeade image via screen grab)