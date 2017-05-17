While Fox News tries to suggest that the latest Donald Trump scandals involving James Comey's firing, Michael Flynn, Comey's memos, classified information given to Russia and the floating of impeachment are left-wing hooey, the network struggles to find stories that are more important. Here's some of what Tucker Carlson Tonight came up with last night.

Tucker Carlson Tonight did cover yesterday's bombshell about the Comey memo... with typical Fox spin, of course. One segment was titled, "Scholar: Assault on Trump is greatest threat to our country" and another, "Tucker: Many in Washington want Trump out, using leaks." You don't need to watch them to get the point.

But this is what the show thought worthy of moving on to:

Ever see Fox care what China says about America? Me neither. But the terrible racial injustices suffered by white people is a Carlson favorite.

Smearing liberals is always a Fox go-to.

But this was my personal favorite.

Of course, it's quite possible that Fox's fascination with these topics was at least partly due to the fact that it couldn't get a Republican to come on the air to defend Donald Trump.