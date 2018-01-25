Tonight, The New York Times dropped a bombshell report that Donald Trump ordered special counsel Robert Mueller to be fired. Trump backed off because his own White House counsel threatened to resign. Fox News barely covered it.

NewsHound Richard got the screen grabs of what cable news was covering as the news broke.

CNN covered the breaking news:

So did MSNBC:

But Fox News? I got the news alert from The Times at 8:16 PM ET. At 8:24, Tucker Carlson Tonight was discussing this important news: “Chicago conservative reacts to Chicago liberal’s debate with Tucker.”

Next, host Tucker Carlson and Mark Steyn were whining about "climate warriors" unwilling to "ditch their jets" in Davos, Switzerland.

That was followed by a photographer who took a photograph of Barack Obama with Louis Farrakhan, followed by a news quiz game:

Finally, Carlson made a 22-second announcement at 8:56, the closing moments of the show.

This is the only coverage FOX News Trump Goon Tucker Carlson gives the NY Times news that Trump ordered #Mueller fired in June,

21 seconds at 8:56 PM.

FOX News = State Run Media. pic.twitter.com/2MURyHUJAj — Richard W. (@IceManNYR) January 26, 2018

Sean Hannity mentioned it briefly in his opening monologue but that was a mere blip in his nightly histrionics designed to undermine the Mueller investigation.

Watch Hannity spend 23 seconds in his opening monologue on the story, while also casting doubt on it, from the January 25, 2018 Hannity show, via NewsHound Richard. He did discuss it a little more later with correspondent Ed Henry. I will post that video shortly.