White House spokeswoman Mercedes Schlapp was hardly a vision of America First last night as she suggested it was more important that Donald Trump make nice with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their upcoming summit than to confront him about Russia’s hacking and other meddling in our election. Not surprisingly, Fox host Jeanine Pirro didn’t let that alarming stance interfere with her cheerleading for Trump.

Before they got to the Russia summit, Pirro and Schlapp raved about the economy – while ignoring how Trump has exploded the deficit to pay for his tax cuts for himself and his rich pals.

“His agenda just keeps on rolling!” Pirro gushed.

Schlapp then gaslighted viewers with a distorted view of Trump’s international relations.

SCHLAPP: The president obviously focuses on the interests of America's national security and of course that means having very strong relationships with our allies. The president is a coalition builder with other nations.

Schlapp failed to mention that the other nations Trump builds coalitions with are hostile powers such as Russia and North Korea. She also pretended that Trump has not deliberately antagonized our allies and he seems set on continuing to do so.

Pirro did not provide the truth to viewers. Instead, she said, “Yeah,” in agreement with Schlapp’s BS.

The misleading propaganda continued:

SCHLAPP: And, of course, he takes risk. He goes over to North Korea, meets with Kim Jong-un. He is able to move forward in terms of denuclearizing the region which is incredibly important for world peace.

Once again Schlapp left out some crucial information: North Korea has stepped up its production of fuel for nuclear weapons while the Trump administration has left vacant – with no appointment in sight - the position of a full-time envoy to North Korea to oversee the negotiations.

But wait, there’s more. Schlapp all but dismissed concerns about Russia’s hostile behavior toward us while talking up reasons we should get into bed with that country:

PIRRO: Will the president be talking to Putin about cyber warfare? You know, with the issue that seems to be on the front burner in this country, election interference?

SCHLAPP: Well, I think you're gonna see that the president is going to talk about a range of issues including Syria, Iran as well as North Korea. I think that you're gonna see that again, the president is going to bring up a variety of issues with President Putin. This is an opportunity for constructive and cooperative engagement with Russia. As we know, when the United States and Russia are working together and getting along, it's good for the world and it's good for peace. And so it's an opportunity, again, for the two world leaders to come together and talk about a variety of topics.

Pirro did not challenge this shocking lack of concern about the anti-American deeds of a foreign power.

Today, the Associated Press reported that Trump said yesterday, during a chat with reporters on Air Force One, that he plans to bring up election meddling with Putin. However, one day before, he seemed to take Russia at its word that it had not interfered in our election. It was part of a tweet suggesting that Americans James Comey, Hillary Clinton and “disgraced” FBI agents are the real enemies.

Russia continues to say they had nothing to do with Meddling in our Election! Where is the DNC Server, and why didn’t Shady James Comey and the now disgraced FBI agents take and closely examine it? Why isn’t Hillary/Russia being looked at? So many questions, so much corruption! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2018

But even if Trump meant what he said to reporters yesterday, Russian meddling is obviously not a big concern to him.

Watch Schlapp put Russia first below, from the June 29, 2018 Hannity, with Pirro guest hosting.