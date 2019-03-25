Sean Hannity is now using the unseen Mueller report to interfere with and undermine the federal government’s case against Michael Flynn.

Unless Hannity managed to wrangle a copy of the Mueller report that the public is not supposed to have seen yet, he has very little idea of what’s in it beyond Attorney General William Barr’s suspiciously Trump-friendly interpretation.

But that didn’t stop Hannity from calling for prosecution of his political foes – even before the Barr summary was released. Not surprisingly, Hannity has kept up his political exploitation of the very serious matter of Russia's interference in our election. On his radio show today, Hannity continued that hideous drumbeat, claiming that the U.S. “will cease to exist” if those in the media and the “deep state” he has been railing about are “not held accountable," supposedly for the "false" tarnishing of Dear Leader.

On the same radio show, Hannity went a step further into undermining the work of the Mueller team and the Department of Justice. Suggesting that Flynn only plead guilty (to lying to the FBI) for financial reasons, Hannity all but commanded Flynn to withdraw his guilty plea.

HANNITY: [Flynn] he lost his house 'cause he couldn't pay for the lawyers. This is how we treat 33 year veterans and war heroes? That fought in combat? That's not the country that I know. He needs to withdraw that guilty plea. I'll start a fund that he gets a lawyer. It's ridiculous.

Well, it’s nice to know Hannity suddenly cares about war veterans considering his Bestie has been on a tear trashing John McCain. As far as I know, there wasn’t a public peep out of objection out of Hannity. And I wonder how many combat veterans have been evicted in Hannity’s real estate empire?

But while I wouldn't expect dishonest Hannity to care about lying to anyone, especially when his Bestie could probably win a Guinness Record for lying, the fact is that Hannity is brazenly trying to undermine our system of justice - on a national radio show.

Regardless, for a guy to hold himself up as some big defender of American values at the same time he’s trying to interfere with a legal case is especially disgusting. Even for Hannity.

Listen to his fascism below, from the March 25, 2019 The Sean Hannity Show via Media Matters.

(Hannity image via screen grab)