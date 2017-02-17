Last night, I posted that we've received an unusual amount of hate email about Shepard Smith from people who thought they were writing to Fox News. Since then we've received even more. This batch includes gay bashing.

Smith has been stepping away from Fox orthodoxy lately and has blasted Donald Trump. Apparently, that is not sitting well with a certain, vocal segment of Fox viewers.

Here's what we received in the last 24 hours. As usual, all identifying information has been redacted to protect the ignorant. Spelling, grammar and punctuation have been left intact.

Bad News Man

Like you to fire this little Homo, don't listen to fox to hear the one worlders agenda, pro Rothchilds, Soros Agenda broadcast on the other channels 24/7. The one man who has stood up and fought against there economic agenda is Trump, like him or not. If fox is going to go the way of the others then we all need to go to the border.

Shepard Smith, Fox News

It has become clear that Shepard Smith has come out of the closet in more ways than one. He is now an obvious far left liberal who has no interest in promoting the "Fair and Balanced" views on the Trump administration. He should go to CNN where he can be among his kind.

Disrespecting the President

Smith should be fired for the constant bashing of our President. Regardless of who is in office due respect is deserved. He claims to be a Journalist/Reporter he need to stick to that job or get a talk show! His Opinion is not needed! He doesn't know Jim Acosta but is going to defend

A reporter has the right to ask! Every President has the right not to answer.

Smith needs to do America a favor and do his job.

Watch Smith rip Trump's press conference below, from the February 16, 2017 Shepard Smith Reporting. It's obviously one of the segments that offended the Fox faithful.