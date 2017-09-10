In yet one more indication of Donald Trump’s lack of basic decency, it turns out he couldn’t be bothered to do more than retweet condolences to his supposed pal, Eric Bolling, after his son was found dead.

Eric Chase Bolling, Jr., was found dead, apparently of an overdose, not long after his father was forced out at Fox News in the wake of reports of sexual misconduct. Eric Chase was not only Bolling’s only child but the two were reportedly very close. According to TMZ, Eric Chase was having trouble coping with his father’s difficulties.

It’s hard to imagine a bigger heartbreak for Eric Chase’s parents. We were certainly no fans of Bolling senior. But we can sympathize with how hard it must have been for host Bolling to lose his job and, probably, his entire career, whether he deserved it or not. Then, to lose a young son at the same time seems an unimaginable and unbearable pain.

Therefore, it seemed that the only right thing to do, appreciated or not, was to send our condolences. I Tweeted my own personal condolences and condolences were also sent from the NewsHounds account:

This is heartbreaking. My deepest condolences to @ericbolling and his family. https://t.co/EtcXhzl6yc — EllenB (@NewsHoundEllen) September 9, 2017

We have differed on politics and more over the years but none of that matters now. Our deepest condolences to you and your family. — NewsHounds (@NewsHounds) September 9, 2017

This was no big deal. But apparently it was too much for Trump.

Unlike us, Trump was friendly with Bolling. Raw Story notes:

Trump has maintained affable relations with Bolling thanks to Bolling’s early support of the former reality TV game show host’s candidacy and ongoing boosterism of Trump’s presidency. When Bolling’s show “The Specialists” premiered on Fox, Trump granted the show an exclusive interview. Trump has also promoted Bolling’s book The Swamp: Washington’s Murky Pool of Corruption and Cronyism and How Trump Can Drain It.

Bolling was also reportedly up for a position in the Trump’s Commerce Department at one time.

So you’d think that Trump could spare at least one Tweet for a direct, personal note of condolence. But no. As Mediaite, reported, all Trump managed were two retweets of other people’s condolences (Sean Hannity and Kellyanne Conway).

It’s quite possible Trump sent a private expression of sympathy. But a public one is also in order.

If we can manage to do it, so can he.