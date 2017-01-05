Bill O’Reilly’s ambush producer Jesse Watters will now have a full hour on Fox News each week for his silly Watters World show. Apparently, on “fair and balanced” Fox News, there’s no such thing as too many white, male, conservative hosts.

From Business Insider:

According to an announcement from Fox News on Thursday, “Watters’ World” has been bumped up from a monthly special and bi-weekly mini-segment to a weekly show set to air weekly on Saturdays at 8PM ET. The show will feature the man-on-the-street-style interviews about pop culture and politics that Watters has executed as a correspondent on “The O’Reilly Factor,” where “Watters’ World” has grown from an off-shoot interview to a bi-weekly segment. Watters will also conduct interviews with high-profile figures, and host a panel where guests will debate current events.

Putting aside the fact that I’m not a conservative, I cannot understand the appeal of Watters’ World. In those segments, Watters smirks and sneers through highly-edited “man on the street” type interviews interspersed with movie and TV clips. But maybe Rupert Murdoch and his fellow conservatives find it funny.

Watters’ segments however, have many times crossed the line and gotten him in trouble. He was forced to offer regret after his racist Watters World segment in Chinatown caused a backlash, e.g. At other times, he was thrown off the campus of Cornell University and received a criminal citation over his obnoxious presence at a NOW conference.

Watch the Chinatown Watters World segment below, from the October 3, 2016 O'Reilly Factor, for a taste of what’s to come.