You have to love writer Sarah Beauchamp for having the guts to calmly tell Fox host Laura Ingraham, “I guess I would judge a woman [Melania Trump] who would choose to marry Donald Trump. He’s truly a disgusting human being. I think that’s like a non-partisan issue.”

Ingraham seemed to be coming unglued even before the interview began:

INGRAHAM: Oh, my God. My next guest, believes Melania Trump – get this – actually despises her husband.

Let’s just say that Beauchamp did nothing to improve Ingraham’s composure as the interview progressed.

The backstory for the interview was Beauchamp’s article in Nylon taking issue with New York Times editorialist Maureen Dowd saying that Melania has been trolling her husband. The title of Beauchamp’s piece, “No, Melania Trump Is Not Trolling Her Husband" and subtitled, "She just hates him like the rest of us,” sums it up well.

And, though she remained soft-spoken and composed in the face of Ingraham’s discomfort, Beauchamp did not pull a single punch:

BEAUCHAMP: My story was more about how it wouldn’t be surprising if a person married to Donald Trump was disgusted by him. I, personally, can’t imagine a worse person to be married to than Donald Trump. […] Melania’s complicit in an administration that has been abhorrent as of now. I mean, racism has gone up. Anti-semitism has gone up. Anti-LGBT sentiments have gone up in this country. She’s complicit in a pretty gross administration. [..] I think he’s disgusting. I can’t imagine being married to him and all the pictures we see of her swatting his hand away are not evidence to the contrary. It kind of looks like she’s disgusted by him.

Ingraham was almost speechless. She resorted to a series of whataboutisms involving Hillary Clinton and the Obamas. And Beauchamp did what every savvy liberal guest should do on Fox: she called out the tactic. Noting that Ingraham kept changing the subject, Beauchamp shot back, “You should be able to speak critically about the Trump administration.”

Watch it below for a truly enjoyable Fox News segment for a change, from the January 29, 2018 The Ingraham Angle.

And three cheers for Sarah!