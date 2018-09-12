A Fox Business guest completely hijacked a discussion that was supposed to be about regulating social media by bringing up his support for universal basic income. It’s hilarious to watch the gobsmacked responses of the rest of the panel. But there’s a serious message for liberal and Democratic guests, too.

As soon as he was introduced, guest Felix Salmon, of Axios, brought up his support for universal basic income. The panel at first laughed but they were clearly unprepared to respond. Salmon, on the other hand, had his talking points ready. “Giving people guaranteed money increases the probability that they’ll find a job,” he said. Later, he elaborated, “You wind up working more, and being healthier, and having healthier kids who go to school more. Those findings, especially - is stronger in places like sub-Saharan Africa, where you can see the differences happen much more rapidly.”

After first laughing at the suggestion, host Stuart Varney and panelist Ashley Webster could be heard saying, “Oh, God.” Varney asked, “What are you thinking?” Near the end, he said, “You may be back, I’m not sure about this. Our viewers are not going to be very happy about this.” However, Varney sounded more amused than angry.

“They should be [happy] because it’s free money. Who doesn’t like free money?” Salmon replied. When Varney and panelist Elizabeth MacDonald said that taxpayers who have to pay for it don’t like it, Salmon shot back, “Well, you have too much.”

It’s always enjoyable watching someone commandeer a Fox discussion away from its rightwing propaganda. Undoubtedly, this discussion was designed to promote Fox's crusade to regulate social media. But this segment also demonstrates how easy it is for a guest to change lanes and force the host to follow suit, at least temporarily.

Fox News and Fox Business will always want Democratic “strategists” and liberals to appear on the show. There's no need to be rude or insulting but there's also no need to be docile little lambs, either.

See how easy it would be for Fox guests to take over the messaging below, from the September 12, 2018 Varney & Co., via Media Matters.