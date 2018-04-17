Stephen Colbert had lots of fun over yesterday’s revelation that Sean Hannity is Michael Cohen’s mystery client. But he also got to the serious issue for Fox News.

COLBERT: What else haven’t you been telling us? … How did Fox News let him go on the air with this massive conflict of interest? Did he not tell them or did he tell them and they just ignored it? I’m gonna go with the first one. ‘Cause I know Sean Hannity and delivering factual information is not his strong suit.

[…]

I pity Sean Hannity. All this time he was defending Michael Cohen and Donald Trump so vociferously, maybe he wasn’t being a reflexive propagandist for a corrupt regime. Maybe he was just trying to protect himself.

Before The Late Show, it tweeted out an even funnier “sneak peek” of the Hannity show before it aired last night.

Have some laughs on Hannity below, from the April 16, 2018 The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.