Fox News’ efforts to troll some St. Louis protesters over the acquittal of white police officer Jason Stockley did not go over well once the group found out who was doing the trolling.

Just two days after Hannity whined he “can’t take it anymore” about conservatives being called racist, he did a darned good imitation of someone hostile to black concerns.

During coverage of the St. Louis protests Friday night, Hannity and reporter Will Carr trolled a white protester holding a “BLACK LIVES MATTER” sign. First, Carr questioned the legitimacy of her protest. After she explained why she thought Stockley’s acquittal in the shooting death of black Anthony Lamar Smith was unjust, Carr suggested Smith was responsible for his own death: “Does it bother you that Smith drove away and hit the police car and ended up in a chase to begin with?” Carr “asked.”

“That doesn’t justify killing him,” the woman replied.

Apparently, she sounded too sympathetic. Hannity interrupted to suggest she supported cop killers because she was holding a Black Lives Matter sign.

HANNITY: Black Lives Matter, members of that group were shouting and screaming, “What do we want? Dead cops. When do we want ‘em? Now.” Why would she carry a sign that said that?”

Hannity was probably referring to an old clip of some protesters Fox came across a while back – and highlights at every opportunity as something typical of Black Lives Matter. I assure you that if any Fox reporter saw such a chant going on in St. Louis, we’d hear about it non-stop.

And yet. Hannity was fine with pal Cliven Bundy threatening law enforcement officers. Coincidentally, Bundy turned out to be a virulent racist.

Clearly, the protester had no idea what Carr was talking about.

Hannity moved on to reporter Mike Tobin, also at the St. Louis protest.

Tobin described his portion of the protest as “a big old block party,” which must have been deeply disappointing to Fox HQ. So he suggested things could soon turn violent. He pointed out a man wearing a helmet, “expecting some kind of trouble” and other “gear” such as “the face masks, they’re kind of anticipating what we saw earlier, pepper spray, gas, what you will.”

He approached some of the people he had just referenced.

They did not appreciate Tobin’s comments, especially after he engaged in similar “Smith rammed into the police” whitesplaining as Carr. “So what are your problems with the facts in this case?” Tobin asked one person.

The “problems” in the case are quite well known. So Tobin (who ignored Stockley saying, “We’re killing this motherfucker” shortly before he shot and killed Smith) was winking to the white Fox viewers that the protesters were supporters of a Black Behaving Badly.

The protesters knew what was going on. One asked which network Tobin was from. When he told them, one woman said, “F*** you.” Then she started shouting, “Get the f*** out of here!” She put her hand over the camera. Others started jeering, “We don’t like Fox News.”

But Hannity wanted more trolling. “What evidence are they citing here? I mean, we watched the high-speed chase, we saw the risk [Smith] put these cops under, ramming the cops…” Hannity never got to finish his question, as the protesters shouted Tobin down.

But Hannity did not stop exploiting the situation. Wrapping, he said, “It’s a little scary out there. And you see what’s happening.”

Yes, Sean, we did.

Watch Fox try to smear the St. Louis protesters below, from the September 15, 2017 Hannity.