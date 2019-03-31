Cecily Strong was a hilarious Jeanine Pirro last night as she celebrated Donald Trump’s “complete exoneration” in the Mueller report and his future vengefulness on Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update.

Although Strong doesn’t quite have Pirro’s voice down, she has the over-the-top Trump adoration pitch perfect.

The report didn’t just “completely exonerate” Trump, “Pirro” announced. “The report concludes that the president is 35 years old and 175 pounts. He’s got the rugged good looks of Bradley Cooper … and he’s a USDA certified sex machine who can wax that ass from dusk ‘til dawn,” she raved.

Update host Colin Jost could not keep from repeatedly cracking up but Strong never broke character. Even after she fell off her chair in excitement over Donald Trump’s malicious mania. Actually, Strong feel off her chair more than once. I’ll leave the rest for you to find out. It’s definitely worth your while.

Have some laughs on Pirro below, from the March 30, 2019 Saturday Night Live.