Saturday Night Live’s “Jeanine Pirro” (Cecily Strong) showed up “drunk” on the set of Weekend Update to celebrate Donald Trump’s obstruction of Congress. But things changed, to say the least, when cohost Colin Jost explained how Congress may proceed without Trump’s cooperation.

Jost introduced “Pirro” by noting she has lost “up to 20% of her advertisers” since her bigoted attack on Rep. Ilhan Omar.

The advertiser loss is for real. It was reported a few days ago by The Hollywood Reporter, though THR also noted Pirro has regained some ground.

“Pirro” was in good spirits (pun intended) as she announced her vow “to enjoy a drink every time President Trump ignores a Congressional subpoena.” But Jost noted several reasons that Trump might not be able to get away with stonewalling Congressional. Let's just say “Pirro” did not take each bit of news well. But it sure made for funny TV.

It was a great contrast to “Pirro’s” over-heated excitement over Trump’s “complete exoneration” in the Mueller report a few weeks ago. Once again, kudos to Strong for remaining in character throughout, even as Jost repeatedly lost it.

Have some laughs on Pirro below, from Saturday Night Live’s May 18, 2019 Weekend Update.