Rep. Brad Sherman offered a textbook case of how to handle a Tucker Carlson interview. Spoiler alert: Never let him control the framing of the discussion.

Carlson’s dirty little secret is that he does not interview or even debate Democrats and liberals. He comes up with sly ways to bully or deflect or humiliate, or all three.

Unfortunately for Carlson tonight, Sherman beat him to it. Instead of “defending” Hillary Clinton over Carlson’s latest attack (her campaign paid for the opposition research that led to the so-called Steele dossier), Sherman went immediately on offense. Before Carlson got his first question out, Sherman said, “I’m here to talk about the tax bill.” He added, “This is a job-killing, deficit-exploding tax bill which is the real story.”

“I know you can’t defend it,” Sherman said, as Carlson tried to interrupt. When Carlson tried to move back to Clinton by saying he’d have Sherman on another time to talk about the tax bill, Sherman said, “No, you won’t… You only have me on to talk about nonsense.”

Carlson tried again to make the Russia story and the discussion with Sherman about Clinton. But Sherman was not to be deterred. He interrupted to say, “The Trump story is you’ve got no defense for Trump’s impeachment. The man has committed high crimes and misdemeanors and your only defense is, ‘Well, Hillary did, too.' You can’t impeach a private citizen and say that’s a reason not to impeach a president who’s guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors.”

It got even better from there.

Watch Sherman prove himself one of our Top Dogs below, from the October 26, 2017 Tucker Carlson Tonight.