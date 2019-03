Vicariously participate in the protest against Fox News today by watching and sharing the video of the demonstration.

As I’m sure regular readers know by now, I do not believe that advertiser boycotts are the right way to deal with Fox. I do believe that publicly confronting and shaming the network, while remaining peaceful and civil, is the way.

So I wish I could have been there to raise my voice against Fox in person.

Watch it below, via our friends at Brave New Films: