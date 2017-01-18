2017-01-18 17:05:21 -0500

Well, that was the last time we’ll have civility in that room for the next 4 years. Unfortunate, but that’s what happens when enough Dems do not show up to vote. Hopefully, they will have learned their lesson by the 2018 midterms. And it’s crucial that they understand their mistake by 2020, when we are likely to be looking at a totally different federal government…