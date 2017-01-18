President Obama's final press conference is about to start. Watch it here and share your thoughts and observations.
Obama graphic by DonkeyHotey via Creative Commons license.
Kevin Koster commented 2017-01-18 17:05:21 -0500 · Flag
Well, that was the last time we’ll have civility in that room for the next 4 years. Unfortunate, but that’s what happens when enough Dems do not show up to vote. Hopefully, they will have learned their lesson by the 2018 midterms. And it’s crucial that they understand their mistake by 2020, when we are likely to be looking at a totally different federal government…
Ellen commented 2017-01-18 14:30:47 -0500 · Flag
PBO: “My hope is the you will continue with the same tenacity that you showed us of doing the hard work of getting to the bottom of stories … and to push this country to be the best version of itself.”
Ellen commented 2017-01-18 14:30:07 -0500 · Flag
Also the importance of a “well-informed citizenry.” He added, “American needs you and democracy needs you.”
Ellen commented 2017-01-18 14:28:49 -0500 · Flag
Obama starts with appreciation for a strong press corps not made up of “sycophants.”