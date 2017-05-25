Neil Cavuto totally lost his temper as guest Austan Goolsbee, an economic advisor to President Barack Obama, called the Trump administration’s budget an accounting fraud and more.

The discussion began with Cavuto repeating his disingenuous claim that the budget cuts nothing from Medicaid, it’s just a slowing of its growth. But unlike the friendly chat on Tuesday's show about the budget cuts, Cavuto could not handle this no-nonsense critique.

First off, Goolsbee rejected the “not a cut” baloney. “You know, Neil, that it’s very misleading to say that it’s not a cut, it’s only growing at a rate that’s slower than inflation when you know that health care costs are going up over time,” Goolsbee said.

Cavuto interrupted. “You know that Medicaid was growing at a 9.7% clip. … If we bring that down to still something approaching double the inflation rate, that is something that’s dire? Come on.”

Goolsbee pointed out that the general inflation rate is much less than the rate of inflation for health care. “If this were comparable on the defense budget, if we simply made the same argument about the defense budget, you know perfectly well that every Republican that is currently saying this is not a cut would howl and say it was a horrible cut to defense.”

That got Cavuto’s ire going. He interrupted and talked over Goolsbee. “I’m not playing politics,” he snapped. “I’m for looking at everything in the budget, defense included, so I don’t want to play the political game with you, I want to play the math game with you … I want you to tell me when people are bemoaning something growing at a clip that is triple the inflation rate…”

Goolsbee stood firm. “No, that’s half the medical cost inflation. You’re comparing the inflation of groceries to the inflation of health care,” he reiterated.

Cavuto seemed to become more perturbed as the discussion went along.

But Goolsbee remained calm. As Cavuto railed about the rising costs of Medicaid and SNAP (food stamps), Goolsbee needled him: “You sound like my grandpa!“

Probably Goolsbee’s best line was, “Neil, you’re worked up because you know that they’ve tried some accounting gimmicks and borderline fraud in this budget and I would be worked up in your position, too.”

Cavuto really came unglued after that. “We are hosing the American people, Austan, and you should be ashamed of yourself!” he shouted. Fortunately, he was half kidding.

“I am not. I am not,” Goolsbee replied.

Well done, Mr. Goolsbee.

They parted on friendly terms.

The New York Times has a good rundown of the winners and losers of the budget (not mentioned by Cavuto, of course).

Meanwhile watch Goolsbee’s Top Dog showing below, from the May 24, 2017 Your World.