The hearing to confirm Mike Pompeo as secretary of state begins this morning at 9:30 AM. We've got streaming video and steps you can take to #StopPompeo after the jump.

Pompeo is a terrifying choice for secretary of state. Indivisible writes:

If confirmed, Mike Pompeo would bring the #TrumpThreatLevel to a new high. He is a warmonger, a climate change denier, and an Islamophobe. If he were to become the face of U.S. foreign policy, he would export Trumpism across the globe, making us all less safe. You can help stop this.

Indivisible further notes that Pompeo was confirmed as CIA director in 2017 with the votes of 14 Democrats and one Independent.

Democrats who supported Pompeo last time faced wide opposition from their constituents. This is their second chance to vote the right way and oppose an Islamophobic war hawk from becoming Trump’s Secretary of State.

If Democrats vote together, we can win this.

Indivisible also has tools for calling your senators.

Meanwhile, watch the hearing via PBS on YouTube and share your thoughts and observations below.

