Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro has a message for Donald Trump and it’s being aired throughout the day on Fox News, in Bedminster, N.J., where Donald Trump is vacationing at taxpayer expense at his own resort.

In a 30-second ad titled, “¡Ya basta!” ("enough already!"), Castro addresses Trump through the camera:

President Trump: You referred to countries as s**tholes. You urged American congresswomen to “go back to where they came from.” You called immigrants “rapists.” As we saw in El Paso, Americans were killed because you stoked the fire of racists. Innocent people were shot down because they look different from you. Because they look like me. They look like my family. Words have consequences. ¡Ya basta!

It will be hard for the TV Watcher in Chief to miss the ad. From The Washington Post:

The ad, which the campaign will also promote on social media, is targeted specifically at the president. The campaign bought several television spots — a small buy of just $2,775 — throughout the day Wednesday on Fox News in Bedminster, N.J., where Trump is spending the week at his private golf club. The ad will also appear in the Bedminster area that morning during “Fox & Friends,” a show the president frequently watches.

Watch the ad Trump will have a hard time avoiding below: