After Melania Trump introduced her “husband” at tonight’s official 2020 re-election campaign kickoff, Donald Trump obvously wanted to give her a big smoochie on the mouth. She made it clear she wasn’t having it.

In her horrible English, Melania laughably announced that “Russia-over-America” Trump “truly loves this country and will continue to work on your behalf as long as he can. All of us will.”

She introduced Trump to loud applause and he held out his arms to her, plainly hoping to give her a big, showy kiss. But Melania stopped in front of him, then very deliberately moved her face to the side so that he had to kiss her on the cheek.

Recently, author Michael Wolff seemed to confirm the rumors that Melania Trump doesn’t live at the White House but in Maryland with her son and parents.

Isn’t it just like Trump to have a fake wife to go along with everything else that’s dishonest about him?

Watch Melania rebuff Trump below, from the Orlando rally tonight, aired during the Tucker Carlson Tonight show.