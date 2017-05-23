Keith Olbermann shows how Sean Hannity and pal Newt Gingrich exploited the murder of former DNC staffer Seth Rich in order to "absolve" Donald Trump in Russiagate.

Olbermann gives Sean Hannity and Newt Gingrich exactly what they deserve:

NEW VIDEO: If you're one of the scum selling this Seth Rich story to deflect from this scum Trump: To Hell With You pic.twitter.com/6Iut1RB8av — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) May 22, 2017

(H/T Raw Story)