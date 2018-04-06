After Sean Hannity called Jimmy Kimmel an “assclown” for mocking Melania Trump, Kimmel hit back with just the kind of comedic comeuppance Hannity deserved. Hannity, of course, took the low road in response.

In case you missed it, Monday night, Kimmel mocked Melania Trump at the White House Easter Egg Roll, particularly her inability to speak coherent English. We can just imagine how birtherism-loving Sean Hannity would have attacked Michelle Obama had she spoken English so poorly. But we do recall how he actually race baited her.

Nevertheless, Hannity developed a case of amnesia, right along with The Hill’s suck up “media reporter,” Joe Concha. From the transcript (with light copy editing and my emphases) of the Wednesday night Hannity show:

HANNITY: Assclown Kimmel. Now I got to tell you something. What a disgrace. Hey, Mr. Kimmel, that’s her fifth language. How many do you speak?

Joining us now The Hill’s Joe Concha, Salem nationally syndicated talk show host Larry Elder. Larry is smiling, Joe is smiling. I don’t know who is smiling more. I’ll be honest, leave the women and children alone. And they never—Ivanka, Barron, Melania, stop at some point there’s got to be an end to this.

JOE CONCHA, REPORTER AND COLUMNIST, THE HILL: First ladies rarely get attacked whether it be Michelle Obama, whether it be a Bush, whether it be- -

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Michelle Obama when she said for the first time in my adult life I’m proud of my country. She interjected herself into politics and that statement was outrageous.

CONCHA: That’s true.

First of all, Hannity did not just attack Michelle Obama for that one comment. He seemed to be on the lookout for excuses to paint her as an angry black woman. At the same time that he somehow always misses Donald Trump’s bigotry. And “media reporter” Concha missed all of that in Hannity.

In last night's response, Kimmel did not get into Hannity’s hypocrisy. But some of the comic punches were knockouts:

KIMMEL: What’s an assclown? … And more importantly, why is Sean Hannity openly fantasizing about clowns in the ass? Is that your thing at night when you have your pants down, at 2 AM, you got your laptop open to Breitbart, you sneak into the den to hump a pillow from the Ivanka Trump Collection – quietly, so your wife doesn’t wake up and force you to go to church?

Sean Hannity’s problem is for eight years, while Obama was president, he was unable to get an erection. For eight years – not one erection! And he tried everything: Viagra, Cialis, he tried looking at pictures of Paul Ryan with his shirt off – didn’t work. Went to office Christmas parties with Bill O’Reilly – nothing worked. …

But now that Trump is president … Sean Hannity is unable to have anything but an erection. … He’s lost his mind. This is the guy who defended the multiply-alleged pedophile Roy Moore and … I’m the assclown!

[…]

If I’m an assclown … you , Sean, are the whole ass circus.

[…]

You know what I think is disrespectful to the first lady? Cheating on her with a porn star after she has a baby.

And now, we have Hannity’s classy reactions. Remember: Hannity claims to be a free speech lover who opposes all attempts to silence people:

This is ABC’s @jimmykimmel aka Harvey Weinstein Jr. Asking 18 year old girls to grab his crotch and “put their mouth on it”. Jimmy that’s you being a pervert asshole. How would you feel if that was your daughter? I bet @Disney is so proud. https://t.co/o7ydG72Pzc — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 6, 2018

Also @jimmykimmel attacking @MELANIATRUMP while reading a book to kids? What happened to “Mr Morality”? Attacking a woman who is helping children? This is @Disney? #pervertkimmel https://t.co/o7ydG72Pzc — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 6, 2018

So @jimmykimmel (aka Harvey Weinstein jr) I’ll have much more tomorrow...... @Disney Tick Tock.. Best Sean #pervertkimmel — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 6, 2018

Game on..... Oh ask the boss @Disney Bob about the conversation we had about you. Best Sean #pervertkimmel https://t.co/9W04t4J8Ak — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 6, 2018

Watch the whole thing below, with segments from the April 2, 2018 Jimmy Kimmel Live, the April 4, 2018 Hannity and the April 5, 2018 Jimmy Kimmel Live.