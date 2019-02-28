“Objective” Bill Hemmer did his best Sean Hannity imitation this morning as he not only adopted Trump administration spin on the embarrassing collapse of the North Korea summit but Hemmer went the extra mile by crediting Trump for all future North Korea breakthroughs.

After a brief wrap-up with cohost Sandra Smith of the embarrassing collapse of Trump's summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, Hemmer made sure viewers saw the summit in the best light possible, just before starting an interview with Hannity who would help amplify that view.

Hemmer started by parroting Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s rosy assessment as truth, then moving on to bathe Trump in future glory.

HEMMER: One other note here. Mike Pompeo said on a flight to the Philippines, about one hour ago, he said, “Don’t assume we did not come to agreement on a whole number of issues.” That’s a quote from the Secretary of State.

They moved the ball forward here in Hanoi. It’s a process. And Sandra, at some point, North Korea’s gonna change. Maybe it’s a month from now, maybe it’s a year, maybe it’s five years or even beyond. But when that day happens, they’ll look back at Singapore and they’ll look back at Hanoi and know that this is where that process began.

And if Fox is still in business, the network will surely credit Trump - unless some other Republican is the Dear Leader of GOP TV by then.

I’m certainly glad that Trump didn’t give away the country to his latest dictator BFF, which even his own advisers feared. As NBC’s Jonathan Allen put it, the guy “who considers himself the world's ultimate deal-maker” lost big at the summit but it could have been much worse.

I’m all in favor of talks and summits. But when the news covers them, I want to know which ball moved forward and where it went. Especially before I start thinking of Trump as the architect of any breakthroughs to come.

Watch the propaganda below, from the February 28, 2019 America’s Newsroom.