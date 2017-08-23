Despite claiming to want “the pulse of the people” at a Kentucky café, Fox News did not want to hear from a man who showed up with a sign saying, “FOX LIES.”

Fox cohost Steve Doocy tossed to reporter Todd Piro, at the café, by saying the show had sent him to Kentucky “to get the pulse of the people.” During the brief segment, a lower-third banner read, “BREAKFAST IN THE BLUE GRASS STATE.”

Piro began by suggesting he wanted both sides as he said, “Alright, let’s get right to the debate” before adding that he was in a “heavy Democrat” county but “right across the way” from a “heavy Republican” county.

Of course, Piro started with a Trump supporter. That is, Piro intended to. As he began to introduce “Keith,” a “retired educator and a Trump voter,” another man approached Piro’s table and the camera, holding a handwritten “FOX LIES” sign.

“You’ve got a Democrat right here,” the unidentified man said. “This is fake news. This is fake news,” he added.

Instead of interviewing the man about his objections to Fox (after all, if Fox isn’t fake, they’d want to prove the man wrong, right?), an obviously rattled Piro said, “We’re going to wrap this up and we’re going to go on off to commercial.” Then he tossed back to Doocy and cohost Brian Kilmeade in the studio.

“We don’t know exactly what was going on there, but they felt for, in the best interest of the telecast, we cut away,” Doocy said.

So much for wanting the pulse of the people!

Watch Fox prove they only want some people's pulses below, from the August 23, 2017 Fox & Friends, via Media Matters.