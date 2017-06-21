Jeh Johnson, the former secretary of the Department of Homeland Security is about to testify before the House Intelligence Committee about Russia's interference in our 2016 presidential election. Watch it with us and/or share your thoughts in our comments section.
Watch it below, via PBS News Hour. You can read Johnson's full prepared statement in advance of his testimony.
I'll be sharing my own thoughts in the comments section.
Ellen commented 2017-06-21 11:08:28 -0400 · Flag
It’s annoying to me that so-called cable news keep pulling away from this hearing and they’re not covering the hearing in the Senate either. So I’m watching online.
Ellen commented 2017-06-21 10:51:38 -0400 · Flag
Johnson didn’t have a satisfactory answer. OTOH, it’s not clear to me he would know much about that.
Ellen commented 2017-06-21 10:50:48 -0400 · Flag
Good question from both Adam Schiff (D) and Peter King®: why didn’t President Obama make a bigger deal of the hacking publicly?
Ellen commented 2017-06-21 10:12:14 -0400 · Flag
Anyone who knows me knows how much I love the House Intelligence Democrats. So I’m especially interested in hearing what they have to say during this hearing.