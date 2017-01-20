Today's nominee is Steven Mnuchin, Donald Trump's pick for Treasury Department secretary. He's a Goldman Sachs billionaire known as the "Foreclosure King." I've got more details and live video of his hearing after the jump.

From Vanity Fair:

During his time running mortgage lender OneWest, which he bought with a group of investors for pennies on the dollar before selling it for a personal profit of many millions, Steven Mnuchin & Co. foreclosed on more than 36,000 homeowners. Because (1) that’s a lot of people kicked out of a lot houses and (2) everyone loves a good nickname, Mnuchin has earned the moniker, in some circles, “Foreclosure King,” or ”Foreclosure King of California,” if you’re not one for brevity.

Vanity Fair also notes that a "leaked memo from the California attorney general’s office alleg[ed] that OneWest backdated documents so they could push more foreclosures through"

Mnuchin graphic by DonkeyHotey via Creative Commons license.