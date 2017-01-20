Today's nominee is Steven Mnuchin, Donald Trump's pick for Treasury Department secretary. He's a Goldman Sachs billionaire known as the "Foreclosure King." I've got more details and live video of his hearing after the jump.
From Vanity Fair:
During his time running mortgage lender OneWest, which he bought with a group of investors for pennies on the dollar before selling it for a personal profit of many millions, Steven Mnuchin & Co. foreclosed on more than 36,000 homeowners. Because (1) that’s a lot of people kicked out of a lot houses and (2) everyone loves a good nickname, Mnuchin has earned the moniker, in some circles, “Foreclosure King,” or ”Foreclosure King of California,” if you’re not one for brevity.
Vanity Fair also notes that a "leaked memo from the California attorney general’s office alleg[ed] that OneWest backdated documents so they could push more foreclosures through"
Watch it below and consider a call or email to your member of Congress about it.
Also, please share your thoughts and observations below.
Mnuchin graphic by DonkeyHotey via Creative Commons license.
This is how she done it——————— http://www.newsnet20.com