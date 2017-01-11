Watch here and then share your thoughts and observations after the jump.
Trump press secretary-to-be Sean Spicer is expected to slam the latest reports about Trump being blackmailable by Russia.
I'm using the live stream from PBS, by the way.
Donald Trump graphic by DonkeyHotey via Creative Commons license.
Bemused commented 2017-01-11 13:13:05 -0500 · Flag
No news, folks. Keep moving. Nothing to see, here.
In fact, the WSJ journalist drew up a looooong list of the same sentences that Trump used during the campaign.
And, then, and then, and then … Trump won’t give the CNN reporter a chance to ask anything on the grounds that the CNN had been nasty, unfair. Not true, to my mind, and I’ve been glued to CNN all day. Since the election, I’ve felt that CNN has been trying to do a proper job. I hope they won’t stop now. And I expect Trump to ban them from the WH press conferences. Very similar to what happened under the Nazis and the Fascists … and to what is still happening under dictatorships around the world. Instead of fighting authoritarian regimes, the USA is about to become one.
doors17 commented 2017-01-11 12:19:21 -0500 · Flag
That was pathetic
Warp Resident commented 2017-01-11 12:04:15 -0500 · Flag
Wait, I thought Mexico was going to pay for it up front? What’s this “reimburse us for the wall” crap? Bait and switch!
Warp Resident commented 2017-01-11 11:58:11 -0500 · Flag
“2017 is going to be a disaster” —he’s right about that, but in a different context.
Richard Peterson commented 2017-01-11 11:54:07 -0500 · Flag
How many times do we have to hear how yyuge his company is and how, as president, he is exempt from conflict of interest? How many times do we have to hear that “no one but the press” is interested in his tax returns? How many times do we have to hear the same lies he told throughout the campaign? The answer, I believe, is as long as he is president.
Ellen commented 2017-01-11 11:33:33 -0500 · Flag
Trump: If Putin likes Donald Trump, that’s an asset, not a liability. … Do you honestly believe Hillary Clinton would be tougher on Vladimir Putin than me?
Yes, but more importantly, so does Putin.
