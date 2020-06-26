Donald Trump’s rambling, incoherent response to a softball question about his priorities for a second term is a good enough reason on its own not to re-elect him.

Hannity all but told Trump, "Here's your chance to pitch your re-election" in his "question." Yet Trump not only failed to do so, he only talked about himself. He also sounded deflated.

HANNITY: Let’s talk about a second term. If you hear in 131 days from now, at some point in the night or early morning, "We can now project Donald J. Trump has been reelected the 45th president of the United States," let’s talk. What’s at stake in this election as you compare and contrast, and what is one of your top priority items for a second term?

TRUMP: Well, one of the things that will be really great - You know, the word "experience" is still good. I always say talent is more important than experience. I’ve always said that, but the word experience is a very important word. It’s a very important meaning. I never did this before. I never slept over in Washington. I was in Washington, I think, 17 times. All of a sudden, I’m president of the United States. You know the story. I’m riding down Pennsylvania Avenue with our First Lady and I say, “This is great.”

But I didn’t know very many people in Washington, it wasn’t my thing. I was from Manhattan, from New York. Now, I know everybody, and I have great people in the administration. You make some mistakes. Like you know, an idiot like Bolton, all he wanted to do is drop bombs on everybody. You don’t have to drop bums on everybody. You don’t have to kill people.

FACT CHECK: Trump can’t stop complaining about people he has hired.

Naturally, lapdog Hannity didn’t challenge this dishonest narcissism.

You can watch it below from the June 25, 2020 Hannity, via Vox’s Aaron Rupar.