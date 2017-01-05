Representative John Garamendi (D-CA) debated Fox host Neil Cavuto today about the Affordable Care Act aka Obamacare. Garamendi did a terrific job knocking down Cavuto’s attacks on the program.

“Would you say it didn’t work out as you wanted?” Cavuto asked Garamendi pointedly.

“Actually, we knew from the very outset that through time, there would need to be changes made to the law,” Garamendi replied.

“I don’t remember people telling me get ready for double digit increases, get ready for eye popping deductibles, I don’t remember being sold that way,” Cavuto complained.

Garamendi shot back, “Before the Affordable Care Act occurred, there were, in fact, double digit increases every year, way beyond the general rate of inflation across the United States, usually 2-3 times greater than the general rate of inflation.”

When Cavuto expressed doubt (without any statistics or evidence to back it up), Garamendi said, “I was the insurance commissioner in California in the mid-2000s, and I’m telling you it happened.”

Garamendi later said, “As a result of the Affordable Care Act, we have seen a reduction in the rate of increases in health care.”

Cavuto could not refute that so he complained, “We’re bragging about the fact that costs are going up, but they would’ve gone up a lot more without this law. You simply cannot prove that.”

“Yes I can,” Garamendi countered. “I can go back to the statistical analysis that has been set in all of the insurance across the United States and in the general health care across the United States.” A graphic popped up on the screen showing big premium hikes in four states.

“Their governors did not set up a proper insurance exchange,” Garamendi responded. “The exchanges have worked rather well.”

Cavuto quipped, “They’re going out of business faster than me passing up fruit at a buffet.”

“There are clearly problems,” Garamendi acknowledged. But, he added, “You repeal the Affordable Care Act, and the regulation of insurance rates is gone.”

Not mentioned in the debate was the fact that the uninsured rate is at an all-time low, thanks to the ACA. Also not mentioned was that Americans prefer that Obamacare be fixed, not repealed.

Watch it below, from the January 4, 2017 Cavuto: Coast to Coast show.