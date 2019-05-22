MSNBC host Ari Melber, also an attorney, did a deep dive through William Barr’s interview on Fox News last week, with special emphasis on how Barr sounds more like Sean Hannity than an attorney serving people of the United States.
Watch it below, from the May 17, 2019 The Beat with Ari Melber.
True, Ari briefly singles out Hannity at the start of this segment but, obviously, Barr’s comments could be equally compared to any number of right-wing pundits who are Trump sycophants. And, in turn, Barr sounds like Trump himself who channels Fox News’ partisan vomit (and vice versa).
The key point Ari (and most observers outside Trump’s circle of drooling sycophants) make is Barr is acting as Trump’s personal attorney.
