Even if you didn’t know the particulars of last night’s election results, you would have known it was a very good night for the Democrats from Sean Hannity’s (lack of) coverage alone.

As Think Progress noted, Hannity spent all of six seconds on the results, with the bulk of that time spent dismissing them as having occurred in states that Donald Trump lost. Nobody else on Fox's prime time was too eager to discuss the subject either.

Hannity’s approach was similar to [Tucker] Carlson’s, who covered the election during the first half of his show, but immediately pivoted to topics like criticizing liberals’ response to the mass shooting in Texas as soon as the major races in Virginia and New Jersey were called for Democratic candidates. After Hannity went off the air, new Fox News primetime host Laura Ingraham did spend a bit of time talking about the Republican losses. But her main takeaway was that Ed Gillespie, the defeated Republican gubernatorial candidate in Virginia, would have had more success had he doubled down on campaigning on behalf of Confederate monuments.

Today, Media Matters caught Hannity, on his radio show, blaming Trump’s speech in South Korea for the scanty election coverage on the TV show. Hannity claimed that he kept hearing in his ear, for 20 minutes, that Trump was about to speak and that the speech took up the rest of his show. So why didn’t Hannity have any election coverage while he was waiting? Because he was hoping to do one of his monologues. And/or because Fox News didn't insist on it.

HANNITY: I got accused by the media of not talking about last night’s election. I’m waiting the entire time—I was told the president’s speaking exactly at 9. So, OK, I had my monologue written and then I said, all right, if it’s going to be late, let us know. I’ll go into my monologue. And then this way we’ll deal with it. And also the breaking news about the election. That’s what we do—the news. People said, “oh you didn’t cover the election. Six seconds, Hannity. Six!” And I’m like, OK, for the first part, I kept hearing every minute in my ear, which is annoying when you’re on TV and people talk in your ear— ... Anyway, of course I was going to get to it, but we were waiting! I kept hearing, any minute, any minute, any minute. And finally 20 minutes into the show, out comes Donald Trump speaking in South Korea 30 miles from the demilititarized zone.

I’ll bet he has a similarly bogus excuse for not undergoing waterboarding for charity, like he promised more than eight years ago.

Watch how Hannity “covered” the election below, from the November 7, 2017 Hannity show and then listen to his excuse from the November 8, 2017 The Sean Hannity Show.