I hate to speculate about a person’s mental or physical state but if White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow wasn’t drunk when he appeared on Fox News Sunday yesterday, he was either on some kind of drug or medication that caused his behavior to closely mimic drunkenness or he has some kind of medical condition that does the same.

I’m not the only one who thought so. Raw Story noted that many on Twitter made the same observation. Raw Story also noted that in the 1990s, Kudlow struggled with cocaine addiction.

Maybe impairment is why Kudlow made the ridiculous comment, “I'm just saying the president, who knows a thing or two about buying real estate, wants to take a look at a potential Greenland purchase.”

Whatever the reason, we wish Kudlow the best of health and a full recovery from whatever is causing such obvious dyfunction.

Watch the full interview below and you’ll see what I mean.