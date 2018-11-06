Dear Readers, today could not be more important for our country. If you haven't already, MAKE SURE TO VOTE!

Don't know where to vote? Find your polling place at Vote.org.

Having trouble voting? See a problem such as intimidation or malfunctioning voting machines? Call 866-OUR-VOTE or text OUR VOTE to 97779 for help from Election Protection.

Share your voting stories, tips, strategies below. I'll open a separate open thread later for voting results.