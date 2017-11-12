It takes a special brand of partisan to smear Sen. John McCain, a former prisoner of war now suffering from brain cancer, on Veterans Day no less, because he had the temerity to criticize Donald Trump for seeming to put Russia first over America. But Fox News host Jeanine Pirro and contributor David Bossie were up to the task!

Yesterday, Donald Trump refused to state unequivocally that Russia meddled in our 2016 election and he spoke supportively of Vladimir Putin’s denials about it – all the while downplaying the credibility of our intelligence agencies.

McCain responded, “There’s nothing ‘America First’ about taking the word of a K.G.B. colonel over that of the American intelligence community.”

Apparently, it infuriated Pirro that anyone should criticize Trump, who just happens to be an associate of her mobster ex-husband.

PIRRO: I love that John McCain … comes out and he says he wants to comment, I mean it’s so personal with him and the president that his personal venom is not allowing him to be objective. […] John McCain just hates [Trump] so much – you gotta worry whether or not this person, McCain, is more interested in America and the success of this country or in destroying Donald Trump. BOSSIE: It’s just another black mark on John McCain’s legacy. It is a terrible thing on Veterans Day and John McCain is an American war hero many years ago and I respect him for that. But it is – what he has become, what he is now doing in the United States Senate goes against the Republican party, goes against what we are as conservatives and for him to just personally attack this president on a daily basis, it just is beneath him and I feel sorry for him.

As they spoke, a banner on the screen just happened to be supportive of Trump’s love for Russia: “TRUMP: HOPE FOR PUTIN’S HELP TO SOLVE, ALONG WITH CHINA THE DANGEROUS NORTH KOREA CRISIS.”

Watch how low these two are willing to stoop below, from the November 11, 2017 Justice with Judge Jeanine, via NewsHound Richard.