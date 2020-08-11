Even after Fox host Neil Cavuto fact-checked the Trump campaign’s lie that Kamala Harris called Joe Biden a racist during one of the debates, Fox correspondent John Roberts ignored Harris’ own words to say, “the intimation was there.”

Roberts appeared on Cavuto’s Your World show to discuss the recent announcement that Sen. Harris had been chosen as Joe Biden’s running mate.

As part of his “coverage,” Roberts spent a long time regurgitating how the Trump campaign’s Katrina Pierson attacked the pick:

ROBERTS [Quoting Pierson]: “Not long ago, Kamala Harris called Joe Biden a racist and asked for an apology, an apology she never received. Clearly, phony Kamala will abandon her own morals as well as try to bury her record as a prosecutor in order to appease the anti-police extremists controlling the Democratic party.”

They also refer to her in this statement, or Katrina does in this statement, as “Joe Biden’s political living will,” suggesting that Joe Biden will probably not make it through two terms as president. Whether or not he chooses to run for a second term or not, should he win the presidency, it’s something that has been talked about.

So, clearly, they’re setting this up to say that Kamala Harris has abandoned her own principles in order to run for president and in order to become Joe Biden’s running mate and that she may, in fact, not just be running as vice president but be running as Joe Biden’s successor already.

So that’s the way that they’re going to try to attack this ticket, to try to convince people that a vote for Joe Biden is a vote for what they call in this statement “an empty shell who will be filled with the agenda of the radical left.” So the Trump campaign is playing hard ball here, Neil, right out of the gate with this pick of Kamala Harris.

Later, Cavuto pointed out Harris “was getting heat” from some progressives for being “a little too tough on crime” as a prosecutor. “So be careful what you criticize,” he added.

Roberts agreed there was a contradiction. “But that’s the way that Trump is going to fight this campaign,” Roberts said, by portraying Biden and the Democratic Party as “the radical left,” as embodied by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the other members of the squad, “and they’re going to take that ideology and stick it firmly to Joe Biden.”

Before closing, Cavuto added “a real quick clarification.” He said, “The president seems to be saying that Kamala Harris had called Joe Biden a racist. She never did.”

“No,” Roberts said. “And again, it wasn’t the president who issued the statement on behalf of the president and the president’s campaign.” But he continued, “Clearly in that, that confrontation in the debate, it was an uncomfortable moment. She did demand an apology. Whether or not she actually said the word ‘racist’ or not, I mean the intimation was there.”

However, as Mediaite pointed out, during that “uncomfortable moment” in the debate, Harris explicitly said, “I do not believe you are a racist.”

So no, the intimation was not there.

You can watch Roberts’ distortion and Harris’ actual words below, from the August 11, 2020 Your World and the June 27, 2019 presidential debate.