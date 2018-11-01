Former Fox News host Heather Nauert is not qualified for her current position at the State Department but she has reportedly been offered the job to replace Nikki Haley as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

In March, we reported that former Fox News host Nauert was promoted to her position as fourth highest position at the State Department despite a shocking lack of qualifications – other than a stellar knack for Trump-friendly propaganda.

Today, Business Insider reported:

There has never before been a State Department spokesperson who has simultaneously served as undersecretary for public affairs and public diplomacy, a top-ranking post that directs strategic messaging, promotes cross-cultural exchanges, and oversees the Global Engagement Center, which fights foreign propaganda.

And unlike most of her predecessors in both roles, Nauert, a former Fox News host, arrived in Washington without experience in foreign policy, government, or politics.

Nauert has not exactly distinguished herself at the State Department, other than as a Trump loyalist:

But some career staffers argue that while Nauert presents a friendly, measured face to the press and public, she lacks the substantive expertise to both answer the demands of a wonky press corps and direct the government’s efforts to build soft power.

[…]

She presents herself very well, the camera loves her, she looks great when she briefs, she’s very poised,” the senior department official said of Nauert. “On the substance, it’s been a very tough road. She requires a lot of hand-holding, and getting her up to speed on the issues requires us having to brief her over and over, often on the same issues because she doesn’t absorb the information well.”

Nauert had reportedly been at the top of the list of replacements for Sarah Huckabee Sanders as White House press secretary, which probably would have been an appropriate position for her.

But who knows now?

The position of U.N. ambassador requires Senate confirmation.

(Nauert image via screen grab)