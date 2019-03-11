In case you missed it, Fox News host Jeanine Pirro went on a bigoted rant against. Rep. Ilhan Omar that accused her of having disdain for the U.S. Constitution. It was so awful that Fox News felt it had to step in and look like it was doing something.

In 2017, Pirro joined her Trumper colleagues in shrugging off or defending Trump’s claim that there were “some very fine” Nazis marching against the Jews in Charlottesville. Yet now, Pirro and the Fox Trumpers are suddenly up in arms against Omar’s supposed anti-Semitism.

But Pirro catapulted herself to the top of the hypocrites heap with her unhinged attack on Omar Saturday night:

PIRRO: Why the disdain for the government of the country that saved you and your family after you lived in a tent in Kenya for four years? Why the scorn? And as the Democrats scramble to forgive, rationalize and give a pass to a freshman in Congress, the joke is on you, Nancy [Pelosi]. You've appeased rising anti-Semitism inside the Democrat party. Let me say that again. You and the whole gang running for president in the Democratic primary in 2020 have appeased the rise of anti-Semitism in the Democrat party. The sad part is that all this is contrary to the tenets of your party, which is so receptive to the LGBTQ community, illegal immigrants, refugees and on and on. This is not who your party is. Your party is not anti-Israel, she is.

Think about this. She's not getting this anti-Israel sentiment doctrine from the Democrat party. So if it's not rooted in the party, where is she getting it from? Think about it. Omar wears a hijab, which according to the Quran 33:59, tells women to cover so they won't get molested. Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to sharia law which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution?

Pirro’s comments drew outrage from one of her own Muslim coworkers yesterday.

@JudgeJeanine can you stop spreading this false narrative that somehow Muslims hate America or women who wear a hijab aren’t American enough? You have Muslims working at the same network you do, including myself. K thx. https://t.co/ZfKhRhlvM3 — Hufsa Kamal (@hufkat) March 10, 2019

Later, 24 hours after Pirro’s comments, Fox News finally decided it didn’t like Pirro’s comments either. But not enough to make her apologize, much less suspend or fire her. From The New York Times:

Fox News responded on Sunday, about 24 hours after Ms. Pirro’s show was aired. “We strongly condemn Jeanine Pirro’s comments about Representative Ilhan Omar. They do not reflect those of the network and we have addressed the matter with her directly,” the network said in a statement.

Ms. Pirro, whose fiery monologues have helped her show’s ratings, sounded less contrite. “I’ve seen a lot of comments about my opening statement from Saturday night’s show and I did not call Representative Omar un-American,” she wrote in a separate statement. “My intention was to ask a question and start a debate, but of course because one is Muslim does not mean you don’t support the Constitution.”

Pirro also invited Omar on her show “to discuss all of the important issues facing America today.” Or to put it another way, instead of apologizing, Pirro invited Omar to and provide a ratings surge for a show that would almost certainly include at least one conservative flamethrower to trash Omar in a follow-up.

As Brian Stelter pointed out on CNN, Fox’s condemnation ignored the fact that Pirro’s comments were written in advance, “put in the teleprompter” and “producers must have seen it ahead of time.” In other words, Fox wants to have their cake and eat it too, Stelter added. “They want to have her on the air, spewing this venom all the time but they also want to keep just enough distance so that advertisers don’t get uncomfortable.”

Watch Pirro’s hideous rant below, from the March 9, 2019 Justice with Judge Jeanine, via Media Matters.