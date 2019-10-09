After Tucker Carlson ripped Donald Trump in print over Ukraine, then pretended on Fox News it was not clear “what exactly the fuss is about,” you’d think he’d wait at least a week before attacking Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr for not standing up on principle against his employer.

Let me say at the outset I agree with Carlson that the cowardice and timidity of NBA coaches and players in the face of China is disturbing. But Carlson is in no position to deliver that message given that his own cowardice was just recently seen all over the internet.

In case you don’t know what I’m talking about, Carlson coauthored an editorial slamming Trump’s July 25th call to Ukraine as, essentially, an abuse of power that was “over-the-top” and “corrupt.” “There’s no way to spin this as a good idea,” he said. Not surprisingly, the editorial drew a lot of attention.

What drew less attention is how Carlson has played a completely different persona on his Fox News shows. Just three hours before the column was published, Carlson called the Ukraine scandal a “ludicrous, unbelievably dumb story.” On his next show, less than 24 hours after the column came out, Carlson acted as though he had never written such a thing. That night, Carlson labeled the Ukraine scandal as “obscure and strangely light” to his Fox News viewers. He added, "We already know all of the facts, there's a transcript, and yet they still don't seem very shocking.”

So get ready for the coffee-spray-alert level of hypocrisy Carlson provided last night.

CARLSON: Steve Kerr is a phony. He is brave when the crowds applaud, but when money is at stake, he shuts up and obeys like the cowardly little corporate stooge that he is. It is hard to imagine how a man like that can look himself in the mirror at night, and yet he is not alone -- hardly.

There are countless Steve Kerrs in corporate America, all of them happy to sell out their country and lick the boots of their Chinese masters for pay.

By the way, in his entire show last night, Honest Abe Carlson didn’t say one word about how Trump’s decision to abandon the Kurds to slaughter is a favor to Russia and Turkey, a country where, by his own admission, he has a conflict of interest.

And let’s not forget that Carlson didn’t always demand others protect athletes' free speech. When Colin Kaepernick took a knee to protest social injustice, Carlson called it “an attack on our country,” and smeared Sen. Tim Kaine as anti-American for defending Kaepernick’s right to free expression.

If anyone should have trouble looking at himself in the mirror at night, it’s Carlson.

Watch Carlson pretend he’s not a lily-livered Fox stooge below, from the October 8, 2019 Tucker Carlson Tonight.