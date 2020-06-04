Tx. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick lectured Fox News viewers last night about the need to love God and each other – while he smeared liberals and Gen. James Mattis. He also ignored the steady diet of hate from Donald Trump.

Patrick, you probably recall, is supposedly willing and eager for seniors like himself to die in order to re-ignite the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet he seemed to be safely at home last night as he appeared on Fox News @ Night in front of what appeared to be a virtual background of the capitol building.

Anchor Shannon Bream, ostensibly a straight news anchor, asked Patrick about former Secretary of Defense James Mattis’ stinging criticism of Trump that emerged yesterday. But she “balanced” a quote from Mattis by regurgitating Trump’s false claim that he fired Mattis (Mattis resigned in protest of Trump’s withdrawal of forces from Syria), without correction. Instead, she merely noted that Mattis is “very well respected.”

“I think the timing was terrible,” Patrick said. “I think there are a lot of people speaking up now that are creating a real distraction and undermining what we’re all trying to do in this country.

Undermine? What Mattis wants to “undermine” is Trump’s deliberate divisiveness and his unconstitutional use of military troops against American citizens.

Bream allowed the malicious distortion to go unquestioned.

So, after attacking Mattis for standing up for American unity and the Constitution, “Deathwish Dan” Patrick turned to the George Floyd protests in order to lecture us all, especially liberals, to be better Christians.

PATRICK: Shannon, for me, as I look at this, and it breaks my heart what I’m seeing, from the original crime that was committed by the police officer on George Floyd, to what’s happening in our streets. We have racism in this country, Shannon, but it’s really an issue of love. It’s loving God. You cannot love your fellow man if you don’t love God and we have a country where we’ve been working really hard, particularly on the left, to kick God out.

We need a culture change to address this racism. You cannot change the culture of the country until you change the character of mankind. You can’t change that unless you change the heart, and for billions of us on the planet we believe you can’t do that unless you accept Jesus Christ, unless you accept God. And God has been left out of this equation through all of this and we need tremendous healing.

We cannot heal through commissions and blue-ribbon panels and more laws. We can only heal ourselves and reach out and love one another. So, when I see things like what Gen. Mattis said, it’s just another distraction along the way of a country that is broken deep inside, deep inside.

Bream could have noted the very un-Christian rhetoric from Trump or how protesters were tear gassed this week so he could take a photo op in front of a church, but she didn't. She didn’t even ask how Patrick has been going out and supporting businesses in Texas like he was supposedly so eager to do.

Instead, Bream sucked up.

BREAM: Yeah, and you know, the Bible tells us it’s not optional. Love your neighbor as yourself. And If we would look in the mirror at how we treat each other and whether we would want to be treated that way, I think it gives us a very good perspective for seeing each other as children of God and a way that we need to respect and honor each other.

As the segment closed, Patrick doubled down.

PATRICK: We’ve got a lot of healing to do and we can’t do it unless we turn to God and we need to do that now more than ever. I’m not trying to preach, I just know that’s the truth.

Bream sucked up even more. “You do a little bit. We know where your heart is. We know where you’re coming from.”

You can watch the double-standard Christian crusade below, from the June 3, 2020 Fox News @ Night.