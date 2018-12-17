Americans are getting fed up with Tucker Carlson’s white nationalism and advertisers are beginning to take notice.

A few days ago, we reported that Tucker Carlson's show had lost major advertiser Pacific Life after he claimed that immigration makes the country “poorer, dirtier, and more divided.” Since then, we have learned he has lost Indeed and SmileDirectClub.

“As a company, we are nonpartisan ― our site is for everyone, regardless of background or beliefs,” Indeed said in a statement to HuffPost. “Indeed has not advertised on the Tucker Carlson Tonight program in over a month, and has no plans to do so in the future.”

About an hour ago, The Hollywood Reporter’s Jeremy Barr tweeted:

UPDATE - @smiledirectclub, which advertised on Carlson’s Thursday and Friday night shows, tells me: “We are actively working with our media buyers to confirm that SmileDirectClub is no longer running our ads around any political opinion shows.” — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) December 17, 2018

But the activism against Carlson seems to be gaining steam, not to mention celebrity involvement:

Hey @pfizer - what does it say about your company and your moral positions if you advertise on @tuckercarlson’s show? He and @FoxNews get rich off of dividing our country and spewing lies and hate at immigrant communities who are just trying to survive. Maybe choose another show. — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) December 15, 2018

Watch the straw that seems to have broke the camel’s back about Carlson below, from the December 13, 2018 Tucker Carlson Tonight, via Media Matters. Fox News seems to have pulled its video from the viewing public.

12/17/18 UPDATE: Two more advertisers have fled Carlson's show. Also, as Fox News seems to have pulled its video of the offending monologue, I have now embedded video from Media Matters.