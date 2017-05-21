2017-05-21 19:18:11 -0400

What’s happening with Fox News is pretty simple to understand. Their ratings are down due to two basic problems.



The first is that they’re going all-in, at least during prime time throughout the week, to cheerlead for the most unpopular White House since the darkest days of the W and Nixon administrations. That’s great for the people who already agree with them but doesn’t work for even the Republicans who have issues with Trump, and there are plenty of those. In the years of W, Fox News could count on Republicans closing ranks around him. In the current situation, people are a lot warier about the Pence White House, and with good reason.



Also, the complete marriage of Fox News to the people now generating real scandals in the White House is something that will come back to bite them hard as the investigations multiple and bear fruit. As much as the Right Wing tries to stick their fingers in their ears and yell “La-La-La, I can’t hear you!”, these are real problems that aren’t going away. And unlike the phony smears they attempted to throw at President Obama’s presidency, these have real teeth and real consequences. I really don’t know what Fox News will do to cover themselves when people start to go to jail. How will Hannity deal with that one? Trot out another bogus story about Seth Rich?



And the second problem is that Fox News has been effectively forced into updating its lineup in a much faster and more drastic way than it would have preferred. When they added Megyn Kelly to prime time, that was an addition that supplemented and buttressed what they already had going. It meant that they juggled Greta and Hannity to new slots and gave Kelly the plum position of having O’Reilly as her lead-in. Unsurprisingly, this led to her getting better ratings, and it probably strengthened their lineup. And then Greta left the network, which didn’t hurt them a lot due to having Brit Hume take over for a while before handing that timeslot to Carlson. Flash forward to the top of 2017 and suddenly Megyn Kelly herself leaves the lineup, forcing the network to push Martha MacCallum into the Greta slot and juggle Carlson. Flash forward again to April and suddenly O’Reilly himself is gone, and he was the lynchpin of the lineup. So within a short time, Fox News has replaced ¾ of its primetime, and viewers who were partial to O’Reilly, Kelly and even Greta no longer have a reason to tune in. Greta’s viewers can now see her at 6pm on MSNBC , which means she’s pulling some of them from Bret Baer’s news/opinion show. Kelly’s viewers are standing by to watch her on NBC when she finally debuts there. The biggest blow has been with O’Reilly’s viewers, who really don’t have anyone like him left on the air at Fox News, so they’ve had to go cold turkey with Tucker. It’s not a surprise that many of them don’t really like Tucker and aren’t willing to spend an hour with him every night – so they’re choosing to just go to O’Reilly’s website and perhaps they’ll listen to Beck’s radio show once a week, provided they can tolerate Beck’s continuing bizarre behavior.



In a way, Fox News is facing a Perfect Storm. They’ve backed an unpopular and scandal-plagued administration that is quickly capsizing, and they’ve replaced their most popular prime time hosts with shows that don’t attract as many people (and won’t, based on the trends). That’s on top of the already serious problems Fox News and the GOP are facing with an increasingly elderly constituency. I’ve said this repeatedly, but it’s important to remember – the Pence White House is acting as quickly as it can, not just because the people are smug and vicious, but because they know they don’t have much time to do these things before they will lose their opportunity. The same reasoning applies to Fox News. They went for the quick fix but will wind up in a serious hole within the next year or two. As the coverage and ratings are showing us, the major decline has already begun.