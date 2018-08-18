Tucker Carlson gave a proverbial wink to his white nationalist fans by depicting the low turnout for the “Unite the Right” rally as proof that white supremacy is a figment of liberal minds. At the same time, he highlighted a few incidents of violence by counter-protesters to demonize the left as deranged and dangerous.

White supremacists love Tucker Carlson, a scion of white privilege whose Fox program is a vehicle for white supremacy and who has even been endorsed by David Duke. In a recent rant, Carlson fear mongered about the left while dismissing the real danger of the fascist right. Is it any wonder that Carlson has so *many white-supremacist fanboys?

On Monday, August 13, Carlson reacted to the weekend marches held on the anniversary of the deadly Neo-Nazi/KKK violence against peaceful, Charlottesville protesters. Rather than reflect on that event, Carlson focused on the actions of a few members of the anti-fascist ANTIFA – a group used by Fox to promote the idea that the real American terrorists are left-wing groups and not fine folks like the Bundy family. (And if Diamond and Silk say that Antifa is terrorist organization, then we know it must be true!)

To a backdrop of big, bold letters spelling out “Violence on the Left,” superimposed over a photo of (I guess) Antifa, Tucker (who doesn’t know what white nationalist means) mentioned the marches and sarcastically noted that those expecting large numbers of Klansmen must have been disappointed. He informed us that the reason for the small numbers of Nazis and KKK member is because – wait for it - “White supremacy is not ubiquitous in America. It's not a crisis. It's not even a meaningful category. It is incredibly rare.”

After claiming this is a “generous, tolerant country,” Carlson soon proved himself a glaring exception.

First, he fear mongered about the left: “What is a crisis in America, and a growing crisis, is left-wing extremism and violence. Our elites abet and encourage it. Our media pretend it doesn't exist.”

Video was played of small groups of Antifa, using their First Amendment rights, to say bad things about America and Trump. If you listened to Carlson, you would have thought that the rallies were scenes of mass chaos: “Screaming leftists in black facemasks, throwing bottles and calling for the destruction of America and the murder of the president.”

In reality, the protests were peaceful with few arrests.

Carlson credited the liberal-leaning Vox with reporting accurately on this supposed mayhem. However, Vox’s description painted a bit of a different picture from Carlson’s hyperbole. Vox said that “a few” Antifa “did engage in violence, throwing eggs and water bottles and shooting fireworks at police officers and some journalists who were covering the demonstrations.” (The “journalists” who got hassled appear to have been from Fox News.)

Carlson concluded with the trademark Fox News distortion of reality: “The very people decrying fascism are the ones practicing fascism, crushing those who disagree with them, silencing contrary opinions which they do constantly, threatening violence as they did yesterday. They can call it anti-hate all they want, but the truth is they would hurt you if they could.”

See, it’s not the nice white supremacists who are the problem – but those who disagree with them. Once again, Tucker lies.

FACT CHECK: According to the Anti-Defamation League, “White supremacists were responsible for more than half of the 34 fatalities linked to domestic extremists of all stripes last year, claiming 18 lives in 2017.” The number of Neo-Nazi and hate groups are “surging.”

Last but not least – If these groups are so insignificant, why does Tucker Carlson spend so much time “mainstreaming” their “bedrock principals?”

*Per Israel’s Haaretz:

Since November, the neo-Nazi website Daily Stormer has been regularly posting clips of Carlson’s interviews under the headline “You Can’t Cuck The TUCK!” [Andrew] Anglin, the site’s founder, calls Carlson “our greatest ally” and has repeatedly applauded him for humiliating Jewish guests. Carlson “used to be the worst type of bowtie wearing f*&got,” but under Trump he is “a machine of ultimate destruction,” Anglin wrote on his website in November.

Watch Carlson's bizarre reality distortion from the August 13, 2018 Tucker Carlson Tonight.