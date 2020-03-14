This may be why Tucker Carlson swam against the tide of Fox News hosts downplaying the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Daily Beast reported today:

Carlson was among several guests at Mar-a-Lago last weekend who shook hands with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in close proximity to his press secretary, who has tested positive for the disease. Trump stood close by as Carlson greeted Bolsonaro. Since that Saturday night encounter, several conservative lawmakers and the mayor of Miami, who was also present, have self-quarantined.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez tested positive after attending the dinner for Bolsonaro. Carlson was at Mar-a-Lago to attend a birthday party for former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle, who has been dating Donald Trump Jr.

“Tucker has followed all of the necessary protocols and measures in place and his responsible coverage throughout this crisis has reflected the need to take this seriously since January, before any other show on television started covering it in earnest,” Fox News said in a statement.

Carlson’s comments about the gravity of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the need for “people you trust, people you probably voted for” to stop “minimizing what is clearly a very serious problem,” have stood in stark contrast to the dismissal of its severity, the Trump cheerleading and the blame-the-Democrats propaganda seen almost everywhere else on Fox News.

This may be the explanation.

