One day after Tucker Carlson dishonestly accused Planned Parenthood of being the “leading cause of death of Americans,” he maliciously said the organization conducts “human sacrifice rituals.” Once again, a so-called liberal guest helped enable the inflammatory deceit.

Carlson’s excuse this time was the fact that a coven of witches is planning a rally in Brooklyn next week “to put a hex on” Brett Kavanaugh. Noting that there’s a charge (which later seemed to be a requested donation) to attend the ceremony, Carlson added that part of the receipts go to Planned Parenthood “to help them continue to fund their human sacrifice rituals.”

But the Planned Parenthood smear was merely a bonus for Carlson. Clearly, his overall aim was to suggest that Democrats are some kind of Satanist savages.

“The question now is, is Kavanaugh’s powerful legal mind strong enough to withstand the forces of witchcraft? It’s a real question now,” Carlson said in his introduction.

The guest, "liberal Sherpa" Cathy Areu, not only failed to call out Carlson’s dangerous agenda, she helped validate it. She began by agreeing that hexing is “the latest tool in the progressive toolbox,” as Carlson put it. “It’s going backwards to witchcraft,” Areu added.

“That’s not too suprising – the party that conducts witch hunts would also conduct witchcraft, right?” Carlson said, predictably.

Again, Areu failed to call out Carlson’s malicious intent. “Well, it’s a group, actually, in Brooklyn,” she said fecklessly. Then she gave out the information for the hexing “in case any of your viewers wanted to go.”

Areu gave another assist to Carlson’s Democrats/witches connection by saying that the coven hopes the attendees will “become activists” and that the hexing will be used as “a stepping stone.”

“It’s a stepping stone to some pretty dark stuff,” Carlson said, right on cue.

Again, there was no challenge from Areu. Even worse, she more explicitly painted the #Resistance as unhinged practitioners of black arts.

“It seems that they have this Trump Anxiety Disorder that we’ve talked so much about,” Areu said. “People are really kind of losing their minds. This Kavanaugh confirmation has caused people to now have to resort to witchcraft. And I think they truly believe … that this will work.”

“What does it tell you that in the very heart of Brooklyn, hipster HQ, people are doing what they do in the most primitive places in the world?” Carlson “asked.”

Yet again, Areu was either too blind to see how she was being used or else she didn’t mind. She replied that she was hoping the event would be “a 5K run type of thing” that raises awareness.

“Why wouldn’t a hex be an act of violence?” Carlson “wondered.”

Again, Areu played along. “I don’t know if it necessarily works,” she replied. “From what I understand, it’s a peaceful hex. … Wishing harm but causing no harm.”

But before closing, Areu worked in a gratuitous swipe at those who opposed Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court. “Nothing was proven against him so I hope that’s not real,” she said.

Riiight. Nothing except that Kavanaugh displayed unhinged partisanship, lied under oath and the allegations against him were not fully investigated.

As Heather at Crooks and Liars noted, the only thing that was missing was tying Hillary Clinton and Nancy Pelosi into the segment somehow, because we all know this is what the right thinks of them.

Watch another Fox News liberal enable Fox’s inflammatory demonization of the left and Planned Parenthood below, from the October 12, 2018 Tucker Carlson Tonight.