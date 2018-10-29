Tucker Carlson teamed up with his bigoted pal Mark Steyn to not only suggest that Megyn Kelly should not have been fired by NBC over her “blackface” comments but to go the extra race-baiting mile by attacking Lester Holt for being offended.

As I’ve previously written, I suspect Kelly made her “just wondering what’s wrong with dressing up in blackface for Halloween” comment as part of her effort to return to Fox News. Unfortunately for her, the effort backfired: She lost her Megyn Kelly Today show at NBC and she probably won’t be hired back at Fox, either.

It was no surprise to see Kelly get a sympathetic platform on the Tucker Carlson Tonight show. But Carlson upped the white-supremacy ante for his white-supremacist fans by also using the issue to go after NBC Nightly News anchor Holt. He suggested that Holt is a racial hypocrite because he once dressed up as singer Susan Boyle. As is his wont, Carlson couched his bigotry in the language of racial tolerance. From the Media Matters transcript:

CARLSON: Look, I just want to be clear, I don’t think there’s an equivalence between the two. There is a long history of one and not of the other. But I also wonder, I don’t think, there might be five people in America who would be deeply offended by what Lester Holt did. I’m not offended by it. Maybe though if you dress like that you should be slightly less self-righteous in the face of other people’s transgressions.

Carlson seems to have confused Holt with Today host Al Roker or maybe cohost Craig Melvin. They were the ones who publicly criticized Kelly. Holt aired a segment about the controversy that also noted Kelly's infamous “white Santa” and “white Jesus” comments. But, hey, maybe all black people look alike to Carlson!

Carlson also left out some important details in the Kelly matter. For one thing, she has a very long history of race baiting. For another, the blackface incident was really the straw that broke the camel’s back for Kelly. NBC reportedly wanted to be rid of her before that incident.

Watch Carlson take a swipe at Holt below, from the October 29, 2018 Tucker Carlson Tonight, via Media Matters. Underneath is the segment that aired on Holt's NBC Nightly News on October 23, 2018.